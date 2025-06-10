Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,713 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $829,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.85 and a fifty-two week high of $111.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.56.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.