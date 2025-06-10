Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE:ELF opened at $116.67 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $219.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average is $91.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.45 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELF. DA Davidson lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $70.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 51,353 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $2,740,196.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,118,257.60. This trade represents a 30.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 97,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $5,224,744.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,673,581.04. The trade was a 35.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,207 shares of company stock valued at $25,252,926 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

