Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 2,370 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries stock opened at $149.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $220.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.91.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTLS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $147.89 per share, with a total value of $25,880.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,247.75. This trade represents a 58.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

