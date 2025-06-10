Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 15,961 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,961 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HP opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.03 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

