Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 31.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 822,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after buying an additional 59,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 3,346.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 150,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 146,002 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.89. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $306.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.66 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 63.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

In related news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,393.55. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

