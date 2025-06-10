Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $3.60 Million Stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,091 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 8,773.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 82,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 81,420 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 69,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Worthington Enterprises by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Worthington Enterprises by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 73.27 and a beta of 1.19. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.99.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $304.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

