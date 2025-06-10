Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $2.53 Million Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 830.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,126.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $168.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.66 and a 1 year high of $191.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Michael Biard sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total transaction of $378,773.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,972.62. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.25, for a total transaction of $54,356.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,831.25. This represents a 4.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,901 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

