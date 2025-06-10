Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth $93,216,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Open Text by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,994,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,549 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 18,547,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,695 shares in the last quarter. Criteria Caixa S.A.U. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter worth about $32,890,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Open Text by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,504,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $34.20.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Open Text from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.30.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Further Reading

