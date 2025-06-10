Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,977 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.07% of Cadence Bank worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,488,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,821,000 after acquiring an additional 191,717 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,684,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,475,000 after purchasing an additional 350,660 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,634,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,753,000 after purchasing an additional 460,486 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,254,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth $71,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CADE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Cadence Bank Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CADE opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. Cadence Bank has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $448.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.61 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Cadence Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cadence Bank



Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

