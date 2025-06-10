Vestment Financial LLC Has $9.76 Million Stock Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Vestment Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Vestment Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vestment Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $47.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.68. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $48.67.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.