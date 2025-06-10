Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,288,912,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,314 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,161,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.0%

VTV opened at $173.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.61 and its 200-day moving average is $171.76. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

