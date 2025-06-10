United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 6.8%

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $34.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 38,504 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 58.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after buying an additional 122,412 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 10.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after buying an additional 58,705 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UNFI. CL King upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Stories

