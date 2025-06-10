Trust Co. of Oklahoma Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,169,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,341,391,000 after buying an additional 526,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,652,768,000 after acquiring an additional 157,458 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,652,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,088,037,000 after acquiring an additional 531,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,725,190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,570,511,000 after purchasing an additional 895,896 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total value of $299,071.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,850. This trade represents a 7.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Loop Capital cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $324.00 target price (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.48.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $304.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.86. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

