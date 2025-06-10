Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires 548 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIDU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 318.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,641,000 after acquiring an additional 102,458 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 53,813 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,669,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,530,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,591,000 after purchasing an additional 44,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 713.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 44,315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $76.03 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $77.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average of $71.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.11.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

