Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,424. This trade represents a 22.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total value of $3,367,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,606.58. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,923,950. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $328.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $266.98 and a 12 month high of $417.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.38 and a 200-day moving average of $332.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on UTHR

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.