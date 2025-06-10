Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Shares Down 7.7% – Time to Sell?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). 1,077,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,290,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

Thruvision Group Stock Up 1.0%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Thruvision Group Company Profile

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

