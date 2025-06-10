Terra Alpha Investments LLC Buys 484 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Terra Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. American Water Works makes up about 1.7% of Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.22.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $139.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.74 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.29%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

