Stride Hits 24-Hour Volume of $75,661.03 (STRD)

Stride (STRD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, Stride has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. One Stride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stride has a total market capitalization of $42.76 million and approximately $75,661.03 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Stride Token Profile

Stride launched on September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. The official message board for Stride is stride.zone/blog. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. The official website for Stride is www.stride.zone.

Buying and Selling Stride

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 0.48816678 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $77,387.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

