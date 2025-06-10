Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CAO Jeanine Montgomery Sells 339 Shares of Stock

Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 339 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.55, for a total transaction of $126,972.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,002.75. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeanine Montgomery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Jeanine Montgomery sold 1 shares of Strategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $370.70.

On Monday, March 24th, Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of Strategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total transaction of $158,378.87.

MSTR opened at $392.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Strategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $102.40 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.61 and a beta of 3.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.46.

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($16.47). The business had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.66 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. Strategy’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Strategy in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Strategy during the fourth quarter worth about $81,783,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Strategy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,626,000 after purchasing an additional 97,515 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Strategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Strategy during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

