Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,336 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.06% of Spire worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Spire by 431.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SR opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.77 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average is $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spire from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

