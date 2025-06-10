SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Auour Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNK opened at $95.72 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $90.41 and a 52-week high of $97.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.59. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.43.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

