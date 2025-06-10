S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $515.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $425.49 and a one year high of $545.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.71.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

