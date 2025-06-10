SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $426.43 million and approximately $69,708.38 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00003072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00016763 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Request (REQ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.3433698 USD and is up 7.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $71,332.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

