Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVES opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $53.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.65.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.