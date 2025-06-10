Simplicity Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Embraer accounts for 2.4% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned 0.37% of Embraer worth $30,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embraer Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of ERJ opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.41. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Embraer Announces Dividend

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Embraer’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Embraer’s payout ratio is presently 1.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Embraer from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

