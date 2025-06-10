Signet Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,146 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHI. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 77,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 226.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHI opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $23.21.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

