Signet Financial Management LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,639 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,262,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,717,000 after purchasing an additional 673,178 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,164,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,299,000 after buying an additional 419,096 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,090,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,558,000 after buying an additional 2,983,375 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,812,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,748,000 after buying an additional 1,216,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,282,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,678,000 after buying an additional 514,078 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

