Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Position Cut by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,642,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $131,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 5,400 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $410,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,651.72. The trade was a 10.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Service Co. International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Service Co. International stock opened at $79.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $89.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

