Sarasin & Partners LLP Invests $22.94 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 127,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,943,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Benchmark cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $199.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

