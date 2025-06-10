Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Chairman Buys $809,863.52 in Stock

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.92 per share, with a total value of $809,863.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 870,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,359,749.52. This represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.51.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.29. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $587.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 97.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RHP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush set a $110.00 price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryman Hospitality Properties

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.