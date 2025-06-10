Ribbon Finance Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $11.89 million and $101,173.67 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,500,469 tokens. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

