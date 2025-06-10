Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 541.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,435 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 31,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RRC shares. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 35,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $1,449,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,781.02. This represents a 38.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $168,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,706.08. This trade represents a 23.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,080 shares of company stock worth $2,984,479. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $27.29 and a one year high of $41.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

