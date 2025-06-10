Portside Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPSC. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 126.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 4,155.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $141.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.64. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $120.09 and a one year high of $218.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $181.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPSC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.