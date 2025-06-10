Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases 992 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $829,387.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,116.12. This trade represents a 23.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.05. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $85.93 and a one year high of $110.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.68%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

