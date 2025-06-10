Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys 50 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,613.75.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,448.60 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,550.00 and a 12-month high of $2,635.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,298.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2,066.22. The company has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

