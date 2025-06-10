Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,003 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 112,275.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 8.3% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 24.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 20,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $1,668,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,843. The trade was a 45.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 66,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total transaction of $5,573,099.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,937,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,699,410.96. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,126 shares of company stock valued at $19,638,659 over the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Price Performance

SEIC opened at $84.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.45. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $87.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $551.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.76 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

