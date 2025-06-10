Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires 833 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. NDVR Inc. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in PJT Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In related news, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 9,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,914.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,290. This trade represents a 33.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.74, for a total value of $708,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at $324,301.12. This trade represents a 68.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,082 over the last ninety days. 11.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PJT Partners Price Performance

PJT stock opened at $155.19 on Tuesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.77 and a 1-year high of $190.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.74.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 17.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on PJT Partners from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.50.

Read Our Latest Report on PJT

PJT Partners Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.