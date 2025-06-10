Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires 2,110 Shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 79,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 60,440 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $554,000.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25.

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

