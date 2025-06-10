Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Insider Paul B. Middleton Buys 650,000 Shares

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) insider Paul B. Middleton bought 650,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $669,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,558,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,805.92. This trade represents a 34.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.17. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.34.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.92 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 214.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Plug Power by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLUG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Plug Power from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Plug Power from $1.80 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

