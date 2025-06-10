PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PNF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.3%

PNF stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

