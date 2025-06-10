PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.55.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PDD from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. China Renaissance reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 price objective on PDD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on PDD from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th.
Shares of PDD stock opened at $101.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.42. PDD has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $155.67.
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
