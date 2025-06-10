Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,181 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 42,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,525,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.7%

HON opened at $227.13 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.