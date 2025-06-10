Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 8,113 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 16,968,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,862,000 after buying an additional 5,069,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,312,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,846,000 after buying an additional 46,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $124,498,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,673,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,703,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,330,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,959,000 after buying an additional 376,619 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.76.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.69 million. Equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

RPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

