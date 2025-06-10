OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 769 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $340.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.53. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $320.00 and a one year high of $407.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.32 earnings per share. Everest Group’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.15%.

In other Everest Group news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,175.77. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $362.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Everest Group from $470.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.09.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

