OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires New Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Ingredion Price Performance

INGR stock opened at $138.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $111.54 and a 52-week high of $155.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.93.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $325,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,696.72. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.