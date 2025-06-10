NewSquare Capital LLC Takes Position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,521,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,528,000 after purchasing an additional 80,973 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,185,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after buying an additional 150,293 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 792,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,026,000 after acquiring an additional 65,654 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 682,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 26,561 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 621,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 348,352 shares in the last quarter.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:MMIT opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

