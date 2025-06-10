Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $223.59 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.39 and a one year high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

