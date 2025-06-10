Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,855 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,223,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,979,000 after buying an additional 773,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,436,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,479,000 after acquiring an additional 416,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kroger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,113,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,060,000 after purchasing an additional 120,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $598,390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,829,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,768,000 after purchasing an additional 916,230 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $72,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,370.19. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,905.59. This represents a 23.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,669 shares of company stock worth $13,155,425. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Shares of KR stock opened at $65.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.91. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $73.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kroger from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Kroger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kroger

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.