Moseley Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX opened at $140.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.46 and a 200 day moving average of $149.50.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 78.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

