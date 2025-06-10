Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 173 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.85, for a total value of $28,865.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,552.20. This trade represents a 5.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.93, for a total value of $396,264.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,949,563.09. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,313 shares of company stock worth $1,171,707. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $150.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.39 and a 200-day moving average of $157.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 126.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

